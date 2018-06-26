× OU’s Paige Parker Named Big 12 Sports Person of the Year

Oklahoma softball pitcher Paige Parker was named Tuesday as the Big 12 Female Sports Person of the Year.

The Sportsperson of the Year Awards began in 2000-01 to annually recognize student-athletes who displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service andacademic achievement.

This year’s winners were selected by a media panel.

Parker led OU to a third straight appearance in the Women’s College World Series and fourth straight Big 12 championship.

She’s a four-time All-American, and three-time Academic All-American.