Police dog helps find $10 million worth of pot during traffic stop

A police dog in Chicago helped officers seize over $10 million worth of marijuana on Thursday.

The pot was sniffed out by Jayda once officers pulled over a driver suspected of narcotics trafficking, according to the Chicago police. The search resulted in over 1,500 pounds of cannabis products seized.

Chicago PD shared images of Jayda sitting in a room surrounded by numerous piles of the packaged product stacked halfway to the ceiling.

“Officers learned that the narcotics were en route to Chicago from California,” posted police. “The driver of the vehicle was placed in custody and charged with Cannabis – Possess more than 5000 grams.”

Chicago police told CNN affiliate WBBM that they are still investigating the case with the help of Drug Enforcement Administration agents in California.