Polling problems: Some Oklahoma voters report having to ask for state question ballots

OKLAHOMA CITY - Voters across the state are heading to the polls to cast their votes on several high-profile races and a controversial state question.

However, some voters say not everyone is given the state question ballot.

Tim York says when he went to his polling place on S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning, the poll worker asked him if he wanted the ballot for State Question 788.

York says he was taken aback because everyone is supposed to receive that ballot, regardless of party affiliation.

State Question 788 asks voters whether to legalize medical marijuana in our state.

Oklahoma County Election Board officials say they received at least one complaint about this Tuesday morning.

They believe it was an isolated incident and say all of their workers have been thoroughly trained and should know that everyone receives the state question ballot.