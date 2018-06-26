Sibling trio all live at different foster homes, but want to be together again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Aaliyah, Christopher and Patrick all live apart right now, but they are adamant about finding one place to call home.

Patrick, Chris and Aaliyah share similar interests, but their personalities are quite different.

"I don't know what I am, but she's the funny one, crazy one. He's the shy type,” 14-year-old Patrick said about his younger brother and sister.

Patrick doesn't know what he wants to be when he grows up, but 11-year-old Christopher would like to be a firefighter and 7-year-old Aaliyah wants to be a police officer.

"Because you get to lock people in jail," she said.

They went into DHS custody four years ago. Since then, it's been a whirlwind of instability.

Their caseworker said they are adamant on being adopted together.

"Because we're surrounded by each other and we help each other out,” Patrick said.

This, of course, is not a topic a child should ever have to talk about - a situation beyond their control. But, they're hoping someone will see their story and bring them all back together under one roof.

“We want to be together.”

"We want a place to call home."

For more information, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398.

For more resources visit, http://www.okdhs.org/services/adopt/Pages/default.aspx.

If you’re interested in fostering, call the foster parent hotline at 1-800-376-2979 or visit https://okfosters.org/.

'A Place To Call Home' is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.