Two people arrested after allegedly kidnapping, assaulting family member

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Two people in Broken Arrow have been taken into custody for allegedly beating a family member and keeping her inside their home.

Officials told FOX 23 that a 28-year-old woman told her family that she was moving out of their home and into her own apartment.

However, Mohammed Ahmed disagreed with her decision and wouldn’t let her leave. At that point, investigators say the woman climbed out of a window.

Ahmed reportedly saw her outside and dragged her back into the home by her hair.

Police allege that Ahmed and Farah Al Ameri hit, kicked and slapped the woman.

The victim was able to text a friend for help, who then called the police.

Ahmed and Al Ameri were arrested and taken into custody on complaints of kidnapping and assault.