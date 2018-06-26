What does State Question 788 really allow?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Voters have until 7 p.m. to decide on a state question regarding the legalization of medical marijuana.

According to the proposal, passage of State Question 788 "legalizes the licensed use, sale, and growth of marijuana in Oklahoma for medicinal purposes."

A license, which must be approved by an Oklahoma board-certified physician, would be required for the use and possession of marijuana for medicinal purposes. The license would be issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health if the applicant is 18-years-old and an Oklahoma resident.

The state question, if approved, means a person with a state issued medical marijuana license can:

1) Consume marijuana legally

2) Legally possess up to three ounces of marijuana on their person

3) Legally possess six mature marijuana plants

4) Legally possess six seedling plants

5) Legally possess one ounce of concentrated marijuana

6) Legally possess 72 ounces of edible marijuana

7) Legally possess up to eight ounces of marijuana in their residence.

Jed Green, state director for the group "Yes On 788," has told News 4 in a past interview that passing State Question 788 would be a "win-win" for Oklahoma. According to Green, it would be a billion dollar industry with a potential to create jobs along with health benefits.

“I know there are what we call medical refugees, folks that have had to actually move out of state, and I believe that Oklahoma would be a better place if folks were able to access the medicines that help them,” Green said. “What we want to do is we want the public to be aware that from cancer, multiple sclerosis, PTSD, epilepsy; that there are a host of illnesses that medical marijuana has been very effective in treating."

The proposal has not come without criticism. Opponents, including the Oklahoma City Chamber Commerce, have told us they are not against medical marijuana as a whole but the way the question is written could be problematic.

“If you’re an employer and you have truck drivers, do you want that truck driver to be smoking marijuana at work because they have a medical prescription? If you’re a manufacturer, do you want them handling dangerous equipment with that?” Roy Williams, chamber CEO, asked. “The concern here is that it’s wide open, that there’s really no restrictions on who gets it.”

Gov. Mary Fallin has already said that if the measure passes, a special session will be called to give lawmakers the chance to regulate the measure.

Polling places are open through 7 p.m. Tuesday.