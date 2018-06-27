An Agra Institution Since 1956: The Passing of Dale McFarland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In August of 2002, we made a trip to Agra, Oklahoma and spent a lovely rainy day with a gentleman who ran a little concession stand on the highway just across from the public school.

His name was Dale McFarland. He'd been profoundly blind since the age of 3, but in 1956 he began selling candy and snacks. Generations of school children grew up with him. Both children and townspeople watched out for him. No one ever thought to try to cheat Dale.

This morning, June 27, 2018, we learned of Dale's passing. As participants and professionals mark DeafBlind Awareness Week at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City, we wanted to pay tribute to a special man and his special relationship with a small Oklahoma town.

Rest in Peace Dale. Thanks for the cold pop.