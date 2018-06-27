× Election board: Oklahoma voters showed up to the polls for Tuesday’s primary election

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Oklahoma State Election Board are praising Oklahoma voters for heading out to the polls during this year’s primary election.

According to data from the election board, over 850,000 people cast their votes for candidates during Tuesday’s primary election.

The breakdown is as follows:

Republicans: 452,194

Libertarians: 3,549

Democrats: 395,038.

Those numbers eclipsed data from past primary elections.

In fact, only 795,765 Oklahomans cast their votes during the presidential primary race in 2016.

However, the election board says it recorded about 7,500 more votes by Republicans in the 2016 presidential primary election than in Tuesday’s election.

While the numbers for candidates are staggering, even more people cast their votes for State Question 788.

In all, officials say 891,654 people cast their votes on the measure, which legalizes medical marijuana.

“As the state’s chief election official, I am proud of Oklahoma voters for turning out in large numbers for yesterday’s Primary Election. More people voted yesterday than in the 2014 General Election or the 2016 Presidential Primary. We hope this level of voter engagement continues in the Runoff Primary on August 28 and the General Election on November 6,” said Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.