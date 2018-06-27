× Former OSU Wrestler Johny Hendricks Retires from MMA

Former Edmond Memorial and Oklahoma State wrestler Johny Hendricks has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts competition.

Hendricks made the announcement Tuesday, calling it a career after more than 10 years, which it included a welterweight championship won in 2014.

“I’m done. I’m retiring. I’m getting out of the MMA world,” Hendricks told MMAjunkie Radio. “I’ve been thinking about this long and hard for a while. I’m going to get back to my roots. I’m going to start coaching at All Saints (Episcopal School in Fort Worth, Texas). I coached a little bit of high school last year, but I’m going to make the move over to All Saints and start doing those things.”

Hendricks last fought last November and the time off convinced him it was time to call it quits.

“One of the things that’s nice is being home the last seven months, spending time with the kids, not worrying about what I needed to do,” Hendricks said. “I looked at my wife and said, ‘Do we really want to do this. I know I’m the one who has to do it, but do we want to do it? Do we want to go through the grind that I used to do, be gone for long periods of time, put my family second, do those kids of things?’ Right now, I can’t really say that.

“I made this decision two weeks ago, but I prayed about it and wanted to make sure I was going to be OK with it.”

Hendricks was a two-time NCAA champion at OSU and a three-time Big 12 champion.

Hendricks is 34 years old.