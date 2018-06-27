Francesca the pygmy hippo healing after OKC Zoo staff discover dental disease 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Francesca, the pygmy hippopotamus at the Oklahoma City Zoo, is recovering after staff discovered she had a dental disease.

On Wednesday, caretakers conducted a full exam of Francesca, 26, and found she had a decreased appetite, lethargy and signs of severe abdominal pain.

During the exam, it was discovered that she had a dental disease with a possible bacterial infection.

Three of her teeth were removed. Caretakers say her remaining teeth are significantly worn, but that it’s normal for her age.

She was also treated for colic and given IV fluids, antibiotics and anti-inflammatory drugs.

She will remain in her indoor habitat for about a week to heal.

Francesca arrived at the Oklahoma City Zoo in December 2017.

Gayla Peevey, who sings “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” made the announcement.

