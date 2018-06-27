Gov. Fallin still speaking with agencies on medical marijuana passage

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A spokesperson for Governor Mary Fallin said a special session date has not set, despite passage of a state question on medical marijuana.
On Tuesday, Oklahomans voted to pass State Question 788, legalizing medical marijuana.
Two weeks ago, Gov. Fallin said she intended to call for a special session if the measure was approved. The purpose would be to create a regulatory framework for the medical marijuana program.
On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the governor's office said she was still meeting with agencies and Legislature leadership. Fallin, we're told, still needs to get input before coming to a final decision on a date.
Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, told News 4 she has not personally spoken with Fallin but Senate leadership has engaged in discussions on the regulation of medical marijuana. Under State Question 788, a person with a state issued medical marijuana license can:
- Consume marijuana legally
- Legally possess up to three ounces of marijuana on their person
- Legally possess six mature marijuana plants
- Legally possess six seedling plants
- Legally possess one ounce of concentrated marijuana
- Legally possess 72 ounces of edible marijuana
- Legally possess up to eight ounces of marijuana in their residence.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Health Department will address their role in the implementation of State Question 788.