Gov. Fallin still speaking with agencies on medical marijuana passage

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A spokesperson for Governor Mary Fallin said a special session date has not set, despite passage of a state question on medical marijuana.

On Tuesday, Oklahomans voted to pass State Question 788, legalizing medical marijuana.

Two weeks ago, Gov. Fallin said she intended to call for a special session if the measure was approved. The purpose would be to create a regulatory framework for the medical marijuana program.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the governor's office said she was still meeting with agencies and Legislature leadership. Fallin, we're told, still needs to get input before coming to a final decision on a date.

Sen. Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, told News 4 she has not personally spoken with Fallin but Senate leadership has engaged in discussions on the regulation of medical marijuana. Under State Question 788, a person with a state issued medical marijuana license can:

Consume marijuana legally

Legally possess up to three ounces of marijuana on their person

Legally possess six mature marijuana plants

Legally possess six seedling plants

Legally possess one ounce of concentrated marijuana

Legally possess 72 ounces of edible marijuana

Legally possess up to eight ounces of marijuana in their residence.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Health Department will address their role in the implementation of State Question 788.