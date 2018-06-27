Iconic high rise to open as apartments this summer after $25 million renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A building that sat vacant for years has now been restored to its original look.

If you've driven along N.W. Expressway, you've likely seen the big "Tiffany" sign near May Ave.

"There's a lot of oranges, robin blue, avocado green. People who lived through the 1960s will remember some of those colors," Glenn Ferguson, the developer and owner of Tiffany Apartments, said.

The new spaces also include other decor that reflect what the building looked like when it first opened its doors in 1966.

"As you can see, some of the accent wall behind us is a mural that harkens back to news clippings from that time period, so we're just trying to do a lot of things in the building to preserve its history,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson bought the building in 2008, and the structure underwent a $25 million renovation in 2016. Now, it's almost complete.

"I saw this building about 10 years ago, just fell in love with it. Love the fact it was an iconic building in Oklahoma City; really was just excited about preserving the building and bring it back to life,” Ferguson said.

He made each apartment more eco-friendly with geothermal heat and air, while also including a new garage and swimming pool.

The exterior remains largely unchanged, which is a requirement since it's on the National Historic Register.

The buzz is building because a quarter of the 150 units are already leased.

"I think there are a lot of people who have seen the building empty for a number of years and so we really hope people will appreciate seeing it brought back to life,” Ferguson said.

But one mystery still remains; who is “Tiffany?”

"We have not been able to figure that out. We've actually talked to the gentlemen who developed the apartments, Dr. Plowman, back in 66, and unfortunately, he cannot remember why they put the name "Tiffany," so it's still a mystery," Ferguson said.

Prices will range from $1,199 to $1,600, and they expect tenants to start moving in Aug. 1.