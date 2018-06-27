× Joe Jackson, father of Michael Jackson, dead at 89

LOS ANGELES – Joe Jackson, the father of ‘The Jackson 5’ and music manager, has died at the age of 89.

TMZ reports that Jackson passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Variety reported last week that Jackson family patriarch, Joe Jackson, was in the final stages of terminal cancer.

A tweet from Joe Jackson’s official Twitter account caused more speculation about his health.

“I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see,” the post read, accompanied by a photo of Jackson silhouetted during a sunset. “The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

Jackson is best known for orchestrating the careers of ‘The Jackson 5’ and the solo careers of Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson.