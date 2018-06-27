List: Everything coming to, leaving Netflix in July 2018

Here is a list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2018.
Arriving on Netflix July 2018
July 1
- Blue Bloods: Season 8
- Bo Burnham: what.
- Chocolat
- Deceived
- Finding Neverland
- Get Smart
- Happy Gilmore
- Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
- Interview with the Vampire
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Madam Secretary: Season 4
- Menace II Society
- NCIS: Season 15
- Pandorum
- Penelope
- Queens of Comedy: Season 2
- Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Spanglish
- Stealth
- Swordfish
- The Boondock Saints
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Princess Diaries
- The Voices
- Traitor
- Troy
- Van Helsing
- We Own the Night
- We the Marines
- What We Started
July 2
- Dance Academy: The Comeback
- Good Witch: Season 4
- Romina
- The Sinner: Season 1
July 3
- The Comedy Lineup – Netflix Original
July 5
- Blue Valentine
July 6
- Anne with an E: Season 2- Netflix Original
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed- Netflix Original
- First Team: Juventus: Part B- Netflix Original
- Free Rein: Season 2- Netflix Original
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2- Netflix Original
- Sacred Games- Netflix Original
- Samantha!- Netflix Original
- Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course-Netflix Original
- The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes
- The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter- Netflix Original Film
- The Skin of The Wolf- Netflix Original Film
- White Fang- Netflix Original Film
July 7
- Scream 4
July 9
- Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
July 10
- Drug Lords: Season 2 – Netflix Original
July 12
- Gone Baby Gone
July 13
- How It Ends- Netflix Original Film
- Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now- Netflix Original
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
- Sugar Rush- Netflix Original
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants- Netflix Original
July 15
- Bonusfamiljen: Season 2- Netflix Original
- Going for Gold
- The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2- Netflix Original
July 20
- Amazing Interiors- Netflix Original
- Dark Tourist- Netflix Original
- Deep Undercover: Collection 3
- Duck Duck Goose- Netflix Original Film
- Father of the Year- Netflix Original Film
- Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
- Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4- Netflix Original
- Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot- Netflix Original
- Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After- Netflix Original
- Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1- NEtflix Original
- Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2- Netflix Original
July 22
- An Education
- Bolt
July 24
- The Warning- Netflix Original Film
- Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial- Netflix Original
July 27
- Cupcake & Dino – General Services- Netflix Original
- Extinction-Netflix Original
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 6-Netflix Original
- Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome- Netflix Original
- The Bleeding Edge- Netflix Original
- The Worst Witch: Season 2- Netflix Original
- Welcome to the Family- Netflix Original
July 28
- Shameless: Season 8
- The Company Men
July 29
- Her
- Sofia the First: Season 4
July 30
- A Very Secret Service: Season 2-Netflix Original
July 31
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3- Netflix Original
Leaving Netflix July 2018
July 1
- Alive
- Along Came Polly
- An Honest Liar
- Beerfest
- Before Midnight
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Cocktail
- Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Little Women
- Michael Clayton
- Midnight in Paris
- Mixed Signals
- More Than a Game
- Pandemic
- Piglet’s Big Movie
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Scary Movie
- Scream 3
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
- The Art of War
- Tropic Thunder
- V for Vendetta
July 2
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
July 8
- Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
- Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5
July 9
- Ratchet and Clank
- Serena
July 11
- Alice Through the Looking Glass
July 14
- Wild Hogs
July 15
- Convergence
- Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
- Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
July 16
- Changeling
- Wanted
July 29
- The Den
July 30
- A Cinderella Story
- Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
- Swing State