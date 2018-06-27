Oklahoma Decides: Primary Election Results

List: Everything coming to, leaving Netflix in July 2018

Here is a list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in July 2018.

Arriving on Netflix July 2018

July 1

  • Blue Bloods: Season 8
  • Bo Burnham: what.
  • Chocolat
  • Deceived
  • Finding Neverland
  • Get Smart
  • Happy Gilmore
  • Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
  • Interview with the Vampire
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth
  • Jurassic Park
  • Jurassic Park III
  • Madam Secretary: Season 4
  • Menace II Society
  • NCIS: Season 15
  • Pandorum
  • Penelope
  • Queens of Comedy: Season 2
  • Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
  • Scooby-Doo
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Spanglish
  • Stealth
  • Swordfish
  • The Boondock Saints
  • The Lost World: Jurassic Park
  • The Princess Diaries
  • The Voices
  • Traitor
  • Troy
  • Van Helsing
  • We Own the Night
  • We the Marines
  • What We Started

July 2

  • Dance Academy: The Comeback
  • Good Witch: Season 4
  • Romina
  • The Sinner: Season 1

July 3

  • The Comedy Lineup – Netflix Original

July 5

  • Blue Valentine

July 6

  • Anne with an E: Season 2- Netflix Original
  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed- Netflix Original
  • First Team: Juventus: Part B- Netflix Original
  • Free Rein: Season 2- Netflix Original
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2- Netflix Original
  • Sacred Games- Netflix Original
  • Samantha!- Netflix Original
  • Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course-Netflix Original
  • The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes
  • The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter- Netflix Original Film
  • The Skin of The Wolf- Netflix Original Film
  • White Fang- Netflix Original Film

July 7

  • Scream 4

July 9

  • Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10

  • Drug Lords: Season 2 – Netflix Original

July 12

  • Gone Baby Gone

July 13

  • How It Ends- Netflix Original Film
  • Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now- Netflix Original
  • Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
  • Sugar Rush- Netflix Original
  • The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants- Netflix Original

July 15

  • Bonusfamiljen: Season 2- Netflix Original
  • Going for Gold
  • The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2- Netflix Original

July 20

  • Amazing Interiors- Netflix Original
  • Dark Tourist- Netflix Original
  • Deep Undercover: Collection 3
  • Duck Duck Goose- Netflix Original Film
  • Father of the Year- Netflix Original Film
  • Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3
  • Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4- Netflix Original
  • Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot- Netflix Original
  • Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After- Netflix Original
  • Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1- NEtflix Original
  • Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2- Netflix Original

July 22

  • An Education
  • Bolt

July 24

  • The Warning- Netflix Original Film
  • Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial- Netflix Original

July 27

  • Cupcake & Dino – General Services- Netflix Original
  • Extinction-Netflix Original
  • Orange Is the New Black: Season 6-Netflix Original
  • Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome- Netflix Original
  • The Bleeding Edge- Netflix Original
  • The Worst Witch: Season 2- Netflix Original
  • Welcome to the Family- Netflix Original

July 28

  • Shameless: Season 8
  • The Company Men

July 29

  • Her
  • Sofia the First: Season 4

July 30

  • A Very Secret Service: Season 2-Netflix Original

July 31

  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3- Netflix Original

Leaving Netflix July 2018

July 1

  • Alive
  • Along Came Polly
  • An Honest Liar
  • Beerfest
  • Before Midnight
  • Bring It On
  • Bring It On Again
  • Bring It On: All or Nothing
  • Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Cocktail
  • Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
  • Lethal Weapon
  • Lethal Weapon 2
  • Lethal Weapon 3
  • Lethal Weapon 4
  • Little Women
  • Michael Clayton
  • Midnight in Paris
  • Mixed Signals
  • More Than a Game
  • Pandemic
  • Piglet’s Big Movie
  • Rugrats Go Wild
  • Scary Movie
  • Scream 3
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
  • The Art of War
  • Tropic Thunder
  • V for Vendetta

July 2

  • Breakfast at Tiffany’s

July 8

  • Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom
  • Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5

July 9

  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Serena

July 11

  • Alice Through the Looking Glass

July 14

  • Wild Hogs

July 15

  • Convergence
  • Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
  • Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary

July 16

  • Changeling
  • Wanted

July 29

  • The Den

July 30

  • A Cinderella Story
  • Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot
  • Swing State