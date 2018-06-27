Man accused of stealing Coach purses from NW Oklahoma City store 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole two Coach purses, totaling nearly $800, from a store in northwest Oklahoma City.

On June 19, police were called to Von Maur at Quail Springs Mall after an employee said that on June 18, he watched a suspect “he recognized from an earlier larceny of merchandise on June 14” on video surveillance.

The employee said he notified a manager after watching the suspect make his way to the handbag department. The suspect then allegedly stole two Coach purses; one in black, valued at $325, as well as one with snakeskin, valued at $450, and left the store with the purses, “making no attempts to pay for the merchandise.”

The manager then confronted the suspect who dropped the purses and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s with an average build and white goatee. He was wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys baseball cap and grey t-shirt.