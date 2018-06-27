× Moore mother, 2 young children without home after fire destroys apartment

MOORE, Okla. — A mother and her two young children are without a home after a fire destroyed their apartment.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, Ana Lazano’s apartment at the Nottingham Square Apartments in Moore caught fire.

Ana Lazano told News 4 she had several candles lit inside her apartment.

She said she went outside to talk to her sister in her car and charge her phone.

Then, she noticed smoke coming from her apartment.

She and her sister’s boyfriend rushed inside to save the two young children from the burning apartment.

She said somehow one of the candles is to blame for the blaze. She thinks her 4-year-old may have knocked it over.

The apartment complex told her because of that, and due to limited available units, she would have to sign a release stating she would move out or they would have to evict her.

Now, after losing everything in the fire, she is without a place to stay.

A Go Fund Me page has been created to help Lazano get back on her feet.