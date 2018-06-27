Now that SQ 788 has passed, what can a person do with a medical marijuana license?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahomans in support of legalizing medical marijuana say the passage of State Question 788 was not surprising, but it was overdue.

According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, votes for State Question 788 were 56% in favor and 43% against. The initiative was championed by "Yes On 788", which was funded by New Health Solutions Oklahoma.

"90% of the country supports legalization of medical marijuana," said executive director Bud Scott. "The tipping point has been passed here, so now we're the 31st state and the District of Columbia. Utah votes on it later this year."

According to the proposal, passage of State Question 788 "legalizes the licensed use, sale, and growth of marijuana in Oklahoma for medicinal purposes". A license, which must be approved by an Oklahoma Board certified physician, would be required for the use and possession of marijuana for medicinal purposes. The license would be issued by the State Department of Health if the applicant is 18-years-old and an Oklahoma resident.

The state question means a person with a state issued medical marijuana license can:

Consume marijuana legally Legally possess up to three ounces of marijuana on their person Legally possess six mature marijuana plants Legally possess six seedling plants Legally possess one ounce of concentrated marijuana Legally possess 72 ounces of edible marijuana Legally possess up to eight ounces of marijuana in their residence.

In a statement to News 4, the coalition that had been campaigning against the measure "State Question 788 is Not Medical" said they were disappointed but “we respect the will of the voters and our member groups look forward to working with the Legislature and the Health Department to advance common-sense regulations that benefit patients while protecting businesses and communities.”

Governor Mary Fallin released this statement Tuesday night:

“I respect the will of the voters in any question placed before them to determine the direction of our state. It is our responsibility as state leaders to look out for the health and safety of Oklahoma citizens. As I mentioned in previous public comments, I believe, as well as many Oklahomans, this new law is written so loosely that it opens the door for basically recreational marijuana. I will be discussing with legislative leaders and state agencies our options going forward on how best to proceed with adding a medical and proper regulatory framework to make sure marijuana use is truly for valid medical illnesses.”

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma State Health Department is expected to hold a press conference regarding the agency’s role in implementing SQ 788.