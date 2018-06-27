Oklahoma City police looking for man who allegedly stole nearly $450 worth of golf balls

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police say they are looking for a man who is accused of stealing nearly $450 worth of golf balls at a department store.

Police responded to Target on June 20 in northwest Oklahoma City after a store associate contacted the loss prevention team and said that a man “walked out of the store with multiple packages of golf balls.”

Security footage shows the suspect enter the store, where he went to the sporting good section, grabbed nine packages of golf balls which totaled nearly $431.91, and then left, “making no attempts to pay for the merchandise.”

The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, black t-shirt and gray/green shorts.