Oklahoma DHS closes last state-run emergency shelter

TULSA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Human Services announced that it has officially closed its last emergency shelter.

Officials say the Laura Dester Children’s Center in Tulsa was the last state-run shelter and had become the last resort for children who could not be immediately placed in foster homes or other facilities.

Most of the children who relied on the center were those with behavioral issues, or intellectual and physical disabilities.

“We are so grateful to the many shelter staff and our placement team who worked tirelessly to care for these children and who put so much effort into finding safe, needs-based placements for each child,” said DHS Director Ed Lake. “They put the needs of the children before their own, caring for the children and staying until the very last child was moved. We also appreciate all of our private providers and partners for helping us along this journey to place the children.”

The agency received a letter in March that required the remaining 42 children at the Laura Dester Children’s Center be moved from the facility by June 30.