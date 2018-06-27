Oklahoma illusionist wows judges, audience on ‘America’s Got Talent’

NORMAN, Okla. – A world-renowned illusionist from Oklahoma wowed the judges and audiences of ‘America’s Got Talent’ on Tuesday night.

Rob Lake, an illusionist from Norman, appeared on the hit NBC show to perform magic.

Lake told the judges that he dropped out of college when he was 20-years-old in order to be a full-time illusionist.

It seems his disappearing act won over the judges and the audience.

He got approval from all of the judges and is now moving on in the competition.

