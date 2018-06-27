Oklahoma Primary Election Recap: List of winners, runoffs
OKLAHOMA – On Tuesday, Oklahomans headed to the polls to vote on several key races in the Primary Eleciton. This is what the voters decided:
Governor (Republican)
- Mick Cornett
- Kevin Stitt
The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.
Governor (Democrat)
- Drew Edmondson
Governor (Libertarian)
- Chris Powell
- Rex L. Lawnhorn
The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.
State Question 788/Medical Marijuana
- For the Proposal
Lt. Governor (Republican)
- Dana Murphy
- Matt Pinnell
The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.
Lt. Governor (Democrat)
- Anastasia A. Pittman
Auditor/Inspector (Republican)
- Cindy Byrd
- Charlie Prater
The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.
Attorney General (Republican)
- Mike Hunter
- Gentner Drummond
The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.
State Superintendent (Republican)
- Joy Hofmeister
- Linda Murphy
The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.
Labor Commissioner (Republican)
- Cathy Costello
- Leslie Osborn
The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.
Labor Commissioner (Democrat)
- Fred Dorrell
Insurance Commissioner (Republican)
- Glen Mulready
Corporation Commissioner (Republican)
- Bob Anthony
- Brian Bingman
The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.
Corporation Commissioner (Democrat)
- Ashley Nicole McCray
- Blake Cummings
The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.