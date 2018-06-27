Oklahoma Decides: Primary Election Results

Oklahoma Primary Election Recap: List of winners, runoffs

OKLAHOMA – On Tuesday, Oklahomans headed to the polls to vote on several key races in the Primary Eleciton.  This is what the voters decided:

Governor (Republican)

  • Mick Cornett
  • Kevin Stitt

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

Governor (Democrat)

  • Drew Edmondson

Governor (Libertarian)

  • Chris Powell
  • Rex L. Lawnhorn

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

State Question 788/Medical Marijuana

  • For the Proposal

Lt. Governor (Republican)

  • Dana Murphy
  • Matt Pinnell

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

Lt. Governor (Democrat)

  • Anastasia A. Pittman

Auditor/Inspector (Republican)

  • Cindy Byrd
  • Charlie Prater

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

Attorney General (Republican)

  • Mike Hunter
  • Gentner Drummond

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

State Superintendent (Republican)

  • Joy Hofmeister
  • Linda Murphy

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

Labor Commissioner (Republican)

  • Cathy Costello
  • Leslie Osborn

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

Labor Commissioner (Democrat)

  • Fred Dorrell

Insurance Commissioner (Republican)

  • Glen Mulready

Corporation Commissioner (Republican)

  • Bob Anthony
  • Brian Bingman

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

Corporation Commissioner (Democrat)

  • Ashley Nicole McCray
  • Blake Cummings

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

