Oklahoma Primary Election Recap: List of winners, runoffs

OKLAHOMA – On Tuesday, Oklahomans headed to the polls to vote on several key races in the Primary Eleciton. This is what the voters decided:

Governor (Republican)

Mick Cornett

Kevin Stitt

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

Governor (Democrat)

Drew Edmondson

Governor (Libertarian)

Chris Powell

Rex L. Lawnhorn

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

State Question 788/Medical Marijuana

For the Proposal

Lt. Governor (Republican)

Dana Murphy

Matt Pinnell

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

Lt. Governor (Democrat)

Anastasia A. Pittman

Auditor/Inspector (Republican)

Cindy Byrd

Charlie Prater

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

Attorney General (Republican)

Mike Hunter

Gentner Drummond

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

State Superintendent (Republican)

Joy Hofmeister

Linda Murphy

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

Labor Commissioner (Republican)

Cathy Costello

Leslie Osborn

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

Labor Commissioner (Democrat)

Fred Dorrell

Insurance Commissioner (Republican)

Glen Mulready

Corporation Commissioner (Republican)

Bob Anthony

Brian Bingman

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

Corporation Commissioner (Democrat)

Ashley Nicole McCray

Blake Cummings

The two candidates will face off in a runoff on August 28.

