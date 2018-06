WOODWARD, Okla. – Authorities in Woodward are investigating a possible homicide that occurred early Wednesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Woodward Police Department were called to a home in the 700 block of 2nd St. in Woodward.

The Woodward Chief of Police then called the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for assistance regarding a possible homicide.

At this point, no other details are being released.