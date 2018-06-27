× Police: Alleged shoplifter arrested for manslaughter following worker’s death

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officers are investigating after a man died at an Oklahoma City grocery store on Tuesday evening.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department tell News 4 that 34-year-old Dajuan Wilson went into a Crest grocery store in Oklahoma City to steal beer.

However, he was caught and tased by security officers in the store.

Officials say that after Wilson was in custody, a manager collapsed.

Authorities say 36-year-old Lester Barry was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this point, Oklahoma City police say they are waiting for the medical examiner’s report to determine if Barry’s death was related to the shoplifting incident. His death is currently being investigated as suspicious.

Wilson was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one complaint of first-degree manslaughter.