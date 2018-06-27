× Sierra Club hosts ‘Boot Pruitt’ rally in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – As EPA leader Scott Pruitt attends an environmental conference in downtown Oklahoma City, it didn’t take long for critics to make their voices heard.

“Many of the issues are specifically related to Pruitt making decisions that are favoring corporations at the expense of the public good,” said Johnson Grimm-Bridgewater, director of the Oklahoma Sierra Club.

He says the group organized the rally to expose Pruitt.

“He’s had government employees buying him hand lotion,” said Grimm-Bridgewater. “We do know he’s been flying first class, which they’re not supposed to do, and I believe he’s the only one currently doing that, and he’s been getting sweetheart deals on his lodging in D.C.”

About 30 people stood at the corner of Robinson and Sheridan with signs on Wednesday afternoon.

“In the olden days, when you had a public official that was as corrupt as Scott Pruitt, they would be sent to jail,” said Howard Baer. “Get out of here! Go to Russia!”

Connie Shaw says Pruitt is riddled with scandals and is destroying the future.

“He’s repealed all of it and it’s okay to pollute and damage children, and that’s not okay. And the last thing I’d really like him to do is to resign,” said Shaw.

We reached out to Pruitt’s team and they asked for a number so a representative could call us back. So far, we have not received a call.