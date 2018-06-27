State investigators need help finding man accused in deadly shooting at Oklahoma grocery store

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. – State investigators are asking for your help locating a man accused in a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma grocery store.

Sunday afternoon, officials said shots rang out in front of Pruett’s Grocery Store in Holdenville.

Authorities called it a drive-by shooting.

The shooting left one person dead and one person injured.

The deceased victim has been identified as 36-year-old Johnathan Merriman.

The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were taken into custody in connection to Merriman’s death at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the car involved in the shooting was found around 5 a.m. near the Hughes/Coal County line.

Now, authorities are searching for a third suspect, identified as Tyler Deerinwater, 27.

Officials say Deerinwater goes by “Tee Ross.”

Ross is an American-Indian man, who is about 5’4″ with long hair.

If you know of Ross’ whereabouts, do not approach him. You are asked to immediately call police.

Ross is considered armed and dangerous.

Records show Ross has previously served time for shooting with intent to kill and accessory to felony murder.