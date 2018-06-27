Tulsa’s first medical marijuana clinic opens its doors

TULSA, Okla. – One day after voters approved a measure to legalize medical marijuana, Tulsa’s first medical marijuana clinic opened its doors.

Officials say as soon as the measure passed, the Tulsa Higher Care Clinic opened for business.

Owners of the business say they do not have any marijuana in the building at this point, but say the clinic is simply serving as an information hub for medical marijuana.

While the state is working on figuring out the regulations and requirements, the clinic tells KJRH that it will help patients apply for a license.

Application information and requirements will be available next month through the Oklahoma State Department of Health. However, officials say they won’t even start processing applications until Aug. 25.