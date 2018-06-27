Voters report problems at the polls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. - Several voters reported problems at the polls Tuesday, with one voter saying it was due to a lack of communication and organization that caused confusion.

Josh Moran says panic erupted after he was told he was one of the last people to get a State Question 788 ballot

But, after a couple phone calls and digging, the election board finally got to the bottom of it, but not before making voters frustrated.

“I was thinking it's a shame,” said Moran. “All the people waiting in line and I'm glad that I had the opportunity.”

Moran says he and about 50 other voters were waiting in line when they heard they might not get to vote on State Question 788 Tuesday.

The poll workers said they were running out of ballots.

“There was still an hour and a half left of voting and there were a lot of people getting off work with their families,” said Moran.

After many phone calls to the election board, the workers were able to find plenty more ballots for the state question.

Moran says the tension was high.

“It didn't seem like they had a back-up plan at all,” said Moran. “My biggest thing would be they need better communication from what I can see.”

The Cleveland County Election Board says they do a lot of training with their poll workers to prepare them for situations like this, but sometimes the poll workers still need help.

In Oklahoma County, Doug Sanderson, Election Board Secretary, says they look at how many registered voters are in a certain precinct, but they still send extra ballots.

“We base how many ballots we send to them based on what we know their needs will be and we send them out way high,” said Sanderson. “So, 80 to 90 percent of the ballots is our range that we usually send out.”

News 4 received several messages on social media about similar situations that happened at the polls.

Lloyd Smith says he had a problem with how you insert your ballot into the eScan machine even though there's a diagram showing how.

The election board says the machine scans double-sided, so your ballot is still counted.

Moran says he hopes the county is one step ahead next time so each voter will never miss a chance to have their voice heard.

"I'm a very active voter,” said Moran. “I think that is our right. If you`re not voting, then you really don't have a reason to complain about anything.”

Sanderson says they re-train all of their poll workers every two years, no matter if you have 20 years of experience or you're brand new, to keep issues from happening on election day.