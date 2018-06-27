Warr Acres woman accused of taking more than $450K, house from man with Alzheimer’s disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Warr Acres woman is accused of taking more than $450,000 from a man with Alzheimer's disease when she was supposed to be taking care of him.

Going back as far as 2011, police said Cindy Smith-Frawner started taking money from the man without his permission, or even his knowledge. He suffers from severe Alzheimer's and Smith-Frawner offered to help take care of him, but she allegedly fleeced him.

After gaining power of attorney over him, police say Smith-Frawner began by deeding his Warr Acres home over to herself via quitclaim deed for just $1.

According to court documents, she added herself to his bank account and, in 2015, started making withdrawals and writing herself checks. These include a $77,229.28 cashier's check "used to pay off a BancFirst loan in the name of Cindy Smith in 2015." Another was a withdrawal posted to the victim's account in October 2017 in the amount of $29,371.86. That was a payment "made to Honda Financial to pay off a 2016 Honda Accord that was registered to Cindy Smith."

The documents allege that in August of 2017, a $10,000 cashier's check from the victim's account went to Emerald Springs Spas "for a down payment on a hot tub" that was set up at Smith-Frawner's residence. The total price of the hot tub and accessories was $14,489.10. Smith-Frawner also took out a loan for the remaining balance from the Oklahoma Educator's Credit Union, then a month later, $4,682.39 was taken out of the victim's account to pay off a loan at the Oklahoma Educator's Credit Union.

Then, in October 2017, $295,000 was transferred from the victim's bank account to her personal account, one the victim did not have access to.

Investigators say the total equaled over $450,000. They note that that number does not include other suspicious transactions, the value of the house she allegedly did not pay for and a Chevy Avalanche that belonged to the victim.

Smith-Frawner is accused of taking most of the Navy veteran's life savings, and leaving him a little more than $40,000.

News 4 tried to reach Smith-Frawner at the home she allegedly has not paid for, but no one came to the door. We did, however, speak to her attorney, Billy Bock, who insists the man cared for Smith-Frawner like a daughter, and knew about the transactions.

"Everything was done under his wishes," Bock said. "I understand he doesn't remember that now and it's sad. I wish he did."

Bock said the man cared for Smith Frawner like a daughter.

"My client did not knowingly deceive or defraud or take money away from [him] in any way other than what his wishes are," Bock said.

Smith-Frawner was charged with Exploitation of an Elderly Person or Disabled Adult, Unlawful Receipt, Transaction, Acquisition of Proceeds Derived from Violation of the Oklahoma Statutes, and Pattern of Criminal Offenses. Altogether, penalties could include 37 years in prison and $85,000 in fines.

The court has already seized the 2016 Honda Accord, and $266,322.69.

She was arrested and released on bond.