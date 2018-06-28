Artists create campaign to ‘woo’ Paul George to stay in OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Is he staying or is he leaving?

Paul George is rumored to be an unrestricted free agent as of July 1 - this Sunday.

So will other franchises “woo” him away, or will he come back to be with his teammate Russell Westbrook at the OKC Thunder next season?

Oklahoma artists are getting creative to try to keep Paul George in that Thunder jersey.

Nine billboards are posted around Oklahoma with a mission to keep the Thunder star in Oklahoma using the hashtag #stayokpg13.

"I've done work with Desmond Mason for the past decade on some collaborations and he contacted me, maybe Wednesday, and say, 'Hey, man, would you want to be a part of this? We're trying to keep Paul George in Oklahoma City' and I said, 'Yeah, man,'” Oklahoma artist Paul Snyder said.

Snyder stayed up for two nights last week to create the artwork.

He then sent it to former Thunder player and artist Desmond Mason. Three other designs were created by Mason and Anthony Kimball, they were up around Oklahoma City, Yukon and Tulsa by Tuesday.

"It wasn't something I would think of, but Desmond Mason, when he's motivated to do something, he just goes for it, so I'm not surprised he came up with it," Snyder said.

Mason, who is in Texas filming a documentary on his life, called News 4 from Texas to talk about the art campaign.

"The creative concept behind it was just really along the lines of just doing something really artsy and funky and creative. Just trying to do something different, but also add an original element with Paul Snyder's work."

He reached out to Tyler Media, the company in which he cohosts a radio show on 107.7 The Franchise, to get the art in front of people with their billboard spaces. They donated the space, which is a $6,000 investment, for one to two weeks. One they hope will pay off big.

"My loyalty lies in the state of Oklahoma and I want to, the state, Oklahoma City in general with the team here and the state to be prosperous, to thrive and be competitive on all aspects, and obviously having Paul George on Oklahoma City Thunder makes them more competitive,” Mason said.

The billboards will stay up for the next week or so.

You can find one of them near Bricktown on Reno and S. E.K. Gaylord.

Tyler Media sent us a statement saying:

"Tyler Media appreciates the opportunity to partner with Desmond Mason, Anthony Kimball and Paul Snyder on #STAYOKPG13 billboard campaign. This is a great opportunity to showcase how great it is to be a part of Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Thunder."

