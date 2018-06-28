Barry Switzer and Sean O’Grady Help Promote OKC Fight Card

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former OU football coach Barry Switzer and OKC native and former world lightweight champion Sean O'Grady were at a news conference Thursday to promote a big boxing card in Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

The card will feature Oklahoma City's own Alex Saucedo facing Leonardo Zappavigna, with the main event being undefeated champion Gilberto Ramirez meeting undefeated Alexis Angulofor the super middleweight world championship.

Eight fights are on the card, with one of them featuring Trey Lippe-Morrison, the son of former heavyweight champion and Oklahoma native Tommy Morrison.

Top Rank is promoting the event, and Top Rank founder Bob Arum was at the news conference as well.

The bouts will be held at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City, with the first fight set for 6:00 pm.