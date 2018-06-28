× CBD business owners preparing to open medical marijuana dispensaries

NORMAN, Okla. — Some CBD businesses owners are preparing to open up dispensaries in the coming months following the passage of SQ 788, legalizing medical marijuana.

Since the passage of House Bill 2154, the first piece of legislation in Oklahoma to legalize CBD in some form, Jimmy Shannon has been hard at work.

In 2015, he opened up Ambary Health and began manufacturing and distributing CBD products around the metro.

“I feel really good about it. I think that Oklahoma has spoken,” Shannon said, referencing SQ 788.

Shannon said he already has plans to open up marijuana dispensaries in the works.

“With 788, regulations are put in place where the state will be able to capture the money that’s changing hands already every single day and has been, in this state, for decades,” Shannon said.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, emergency rules governing the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered by the board of health at their July 10th meeting.

Application information and requirements will be available by July 26th and the agency will begin accepting applications no later than August 25th.