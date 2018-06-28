× Crews close down Oklahoma highway following accident near Crescent

CRESCENT, Okla. – Drivers near Crescent may need to find an alternate route to work on Thursday morning following a car accident along a busy highway.

On Thursday morning, authorities began investigating an injury accident along Hwy 74, between Crescent and Hwy 33.

Initial reports indicate the crash involved two vehicles, and one of those vehicles rolled over.

As of 6 a.m. on Thursday, crews were forced to close down Hwy 74 in both directions.

