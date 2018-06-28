Darci Lynne performs for children, families at hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - It was a special day at the Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital as America's Got Talent winner Darci Lynne Farmer stopped to perform with her friends.

Darci Lynne performed in front of a room full of patients and their families.

The Bethany Children's Center provides a wide range of medical services, rehabilitative care and social services.

For many of the kids, Thursday was a day of joy and distraction from their struggles, thanks to Darci and her puppets.

"That makes me feel pretty good that I can use the talents that God gave me and make all these kids' day," Darci told News 4.

Oklahoma's Miss Amazing Teen, Danielle Robinson, also attended the event.

She gave Darci Lynne a tour of the hospital after her performance.