“Don’t ever grow up. Play on!” Toys “R” Us permanently closes doors

We knew it was coming. In September 2017, the iconic retail chain announced they had filed for bankruptcy. Then, in March, the decision to either close or sell their remaining stores was released. And now, Toys “R” Us is finally closing its doors in the United States on Friday.

I will never grow up Toys R Us, I will never grow up 😞 pic.twitter.com/RLSn8nD5tJ — Hi, I’m Ruff (@itsjustruff) June 28, 2018

The company started out in 1948 as a small store called Children’s Bargain Town selling baby items in Washington. At this time in history, World War II had ended and the post-war baby boom began. By the 1980’s, Toys “R” Us founder Charles Lazarus had created an empire. No one could compete with Lazarus’ supermarket style method to selling toys. Small family-owned toy stores went under, unable to compete with Lazarus who could buy in bulk from the Japanese who were trying to rebuild their economy.

Toys R us’ didn’t even give me the chance to have kids before closing — lauren (@the_ebonylane) June 28, 2018

Lazarus used Dr. G. Raffe to help promote Toys “R” Us through a marketing campaign that started at Children’s Bargain Town. Dr. G. Raffe transformed into “Geoffrey” after two decades. Geoffrey made his first TV appearance in 1973. In the early 1980’s, he starred in the “I don’t want to grow up” jingle debut.

Now, it seems Geoffrey will see the company off. In a post from a Toys “R” Us employee, we can see Geoffrey all packed up and ready to head out the forever closing doors, still refusing to grow up.

Lazarus died at the age of 94 in March 2018.