ESPN: Paul George will not opt in to final year of contract with Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is news that has a lot of Oklahoma City Thunder fans talking.

ESPN’s top NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George has told the franchise that he is not opting into his final year of his contract. Instead, he will become a free agent.

Sources on ESPN: Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George informs franchise that he is not opting into final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent. https://t.co/skRquzhnjb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2018

ESPN is reporting that George will decline a $20.7 million salary for the 2018-2019 season. However, the site says that George is “seriously interested in returning to the Thunder in free agency.”

Sources have also said that George will likely also consider the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, he is eligible to sign a five-year, $176 million contract extension this summer with Oklahoma City. He could also sign a “one-plus one” contract and return to free agency next summer.