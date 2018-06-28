Federal law: Medical marijuana users cannot own, buy firearms

OKLAHOMA CITY – After voters in Oklahoma approved a state question to legalize medical marijuana, officials are warning gun buyers that a federal law may cause problems if they plan to become medical marijuana patients.

Federal law states that any person who is an “unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance” cannot ship, transport, receive or possess firearms or ammunition.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, there are no exceptions to the law, even if it is legal by state law.

When purchasing a weapon, gun buyers must fill out ATF Form 4473 as part of a background check. The form includes question about whether the purchaser is an “unlawful user of marijuana.”

Officials say if you are a medical marijuana patient, you are required to answer “yes,” and will therefore be unable to purchase a gun.