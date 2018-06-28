Fruity Cream Pops recipe
-Have fun mixing your favorite flavors to make your own popsicles. These fruit pops combine frozen fruit juice with yogurt, cream and honey to make the coolest, creamiest ice pops.
Flavor ingredients
Orange Dreamsicles:
- 1 (12-ounce) can frozen orange concentrate
- 1 ½ tablespoons Griffin’s Vanilla
Grape Dreamsicles:
- 1 (11.5-ounce) can frozen grape juice concentrate
Lemon Dreamsicles:
- 1 (12-ounce) can frozen lemonade concentrate
Pink Lemon:
- 1 (12-ounce) can frozen pink lemonade concentrate
Lime Dreamsicles:
- 1 (12-ounce) can frozen limeade concentrate
Ingredients:
- 1 cup Ozarka bottled water
- 3 tablespoons Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey
- 1 can frozen concentrate
- 1 ½ cup Braums 4% plain yogurt
- ¼ cup Braum’s Heavy Cream
Directions:
- In a pourable mixing bowl, combine the water and honey, mix thoroughly.
- Choose your ice pop flavor, and add frozen juice concentrate, mixing well.
- Whisk in the yogurt and heavy cream.
- Divide mixture among 10 ice pop molds.
- Cover and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours and up to 5 days.
*Serves 10