Fruity Cream Pops recipe

Posted 4:30 pm, June 28, 2018

-Have fun mixing your favorite flavors to make your own popsicles. These fruit pops combine frozen fruit juice with yogurt, cream and honey to make the coolest, creamiest ice pops.

Flavor ingredients
Orange Dreamsicles:

  • 1 (12-ounce) can frozen orange concentrate
  • 1 ½ tablespoons Griffin’s Vanilla

Grape Dreamsicles:

  • 1 (11.5-ounce) can frozen grape juice concentrate

Lemon Dreamsicles:

  • 1 (12-ounce) can frozen lemonade concentrate

Pink Lemon:

  • 1 (12-ounce) can frozen pink lemonade concentrate

Lime Dreamsicles:

  • 1 (12-ounce) can frozen limeade concentrate

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup Ozarka bottled water
  • 3 tablespoons Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey
  • 1 can frozen concentrate
  • 1 ½ cup Braums 4% plain yogurt
  • ¼ cup Braum’s Heavy Cream

Directions:

  1. In a pourable mixing bowl, combine the water and honey, mix thoroughly.
  2. Choose your ice pop flavor, and add frozen juice concentrate, mixing well.
  3. Whisk in the yogurt and heavy cream.
  4. Divide mixture among 10 ice pop molds.
  5. Cover and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours and up to 5 days.

*Serves 10