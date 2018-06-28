Genetic genealogy helping law enforcement solve cold cases across the country

Genetic testing to find out more about your genealogy is becoming a common practice across the country.

While it provides users with more information on their background, it is also providing clues to law enforcement agencies across the country.

Earlier this year, California authorities announced that they had made a major break in one of the nation’s most notorious unsolved cases.

Authorities have said they believe the Golden State Killer was responsible for killing a dozen people and for at least 50 rapes in 10 counties in California between 1976 and 1986.

DNA from a crime scene was matched to genetic material from a relative who was registered on genealogy sites, and authorities later obtained a discarded sample of 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo’s DNA.

Since that case, NBC reports that genetic genealogy has been used to track suspects in several cold cases across the country.

In fact, three cold cases were solved within the last few weeks thanks to clues provided by genetic genealogy.

Experts say they use DNA collected at crime scenes and compare it to DNA that has been submitted to genetic sites. Genealogists and researchers team up to track down people with common DNA factors and then create family trees to find alleged suspects.

Once suspects are identified, officers will attempt to collect DNA from those suspects to compare it to evidence found at crime scenes.