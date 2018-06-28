Health department warning parents to pay extra attention to children during summer heat

OKLAHOMA CITY – As temperatures continue to climb, the Oklahoma State Department of Health is reminding parents to pay extra attention to their children.

Officials say heat stroke is one of the leading causes of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths for children. In the United States, a child dies from heat stroke in a vehicle every 10 days.

A report from the National Safety Council indicates that more than half of the deaths involving children were at home, and 25 percent occurred at the caregiver’s workplace.

During extreme heat, the health department is issuing the following tips:

Do not leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even if the windows are open. The temperature inside a car can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes, even with the windows cracked. A child’s body temperature can increase three to five times faster than an adult’s body temperature.

Look before you lock, and always check the backseat. Set up a reminder to check the backseat. Be especially careful when changing routines for dropping off children for child care. If transporting children and cargo like groceries, take children out of the vehicle first. Make sure the child care provider has a system in place to prevent leaving children alone in their van or bus.

Keep vehicle doors and trunks closed and locked. Up to one-third of heat-related deaths among children occurred when a child was playing in an unlocked vehicle. Keep vehicle keys out of sight, and teach children not to play around vehicles.



If a child is seen alone in a locked, parked car, it is permitted by law to forcibly enter the vehicle to rescue the child. Call 911 immediately, and stay with the child in a safe place until emergency responders arrive.