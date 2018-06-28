Meat company not delivering on its promise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A food delivery business known for its cheap meat is serving up a plate of disappointment.

Zaycon Fresh telling customers, including some in Oklahoma, that it's going out of business.

“It’s super strange, the 800 number says this number no longer exists but the 509 number, it just beeps at you and hangs up,” said Misty Brewer.

Brewer and several other customers have been trying to dial Zaycon Fresh for days but when they do, they get nothing.

“They offer chicken and bacon and beef at a discounted price and it`s all natural. I got into it because I have five kids,” Brewer said.

Brewer has been a loyal customer for close to three years and she’s shock to know Zaycon is closing up shop.

“I ordered May 29 and it was supposed to be in in October, so normally it`s three or four months and you`re paying ahead. So, I paid about $100 in May for my October chicken,” she said.

The Washington state-based company delivers fresh meat all across the country, but as of late, all that has stopped.

“The email said they were canceling all shipments and it didn`t really explain a lot,” Brewer said.

Brewer woke up Wednesday to a text message and an email from the company.

It reads in part, “It is with deep regret that we inform you that as of June 25, we are suspending business operations.”

Brewer said the email failed to mention what would happen to her order.

“It didn`t say you`ll be refunded, they don`t have your chicken, it just said your order is cancel that`s all it said," she said.

News 4 also tried calling, emailing and searching the website for answers and the messages are all the same.

“I want an answer, but at this point, as long as I get my money back, I`ll be okay,” said Brewer.

Brewer said her next step is informing her credit card to stop the charge.