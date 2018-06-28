Metro mom-to-be fed up with apartment complex after recent rains, flooding damage apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Seven months pregnant, Liz McHugh has enough stress going on in her life. But already this month, she says her apartment has been damaged by rainwater filtering through her apartment wall not once, but twice this month.

"I just feel like I've been getting the run around this whole time," said McHugh, who has lived at The Links at Oklahoma City, 700 NE 122nd St. "They wont do a proper inspection of the apartment."

A section of carpet padding has since been removed from underneath the carpet that runs along the northern wall and fans continue to dry out the space. But McHugh is concerned, not about the visible damage, but what's unseen behind the the insulation and sheetrock, especially after a portion was removed after finding black mold.

"'Mold is only visible if you can see it. Mold wont’ grow unless it’s visible,'" McHugh said she was told by the apartment complex. "Which is crap because behind the insulation it was all moldy and soggy and disgusting."

McHugh showed News 4 an independent inspection report that she received after the moldy section of wall and insulation was removed, calling for a test to be done to ensure there weren't any unseen contaminants floating through the air. A test McHugh said she can't afford.

McHugh said the apartment complex has been responsive, to a point. The carpet issues are being repaired and the damaged section of wall was fixed.

"They’ve been listening, but I feel they’re more so doing a temporary fix," she said. "More cosmetic, they just want to do a quick fix and get us back in here to try and get me to shut up, is how I personally feel."

On top of that, McHugh says she's still out more than $700 from a hotel stay during the restoration work that the apartment complex said it would pay a portion of, only for McHugh to find out she needed to sign a waiver.

"You’re reading this as if you want the money?"

"I can’t ask them for anything, if anything were to happen," she said.

"And you said?"

"I refuse to sign it."

"So you’re still out that money?"

"Yeah, pretty much. Total, for the whole hotel stay, $760 and some change I’m out. Which I think is absolutely crazy."

News 4 wanted to talk with the property manager, but was told over the phone that he couldn't "comment on current or past residents, thank you for calling." So we reached out to the property owner, Arkansas-based Lindsay Lindsey Management Company, Inc. and were transferred to a voicemail. We left a message and we'll keep you updated.