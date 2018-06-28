New details released following death of Oklahoma City store employee

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are releasing more information related to the death of an employee at an Oklahoma City grocery store.

Around 9 p.m. on June 26, officers were called to the Crest Foods, located near N.W. 23rd St. and Meridian, following an incident with a reported shoplifter.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department tell News 4 that 34-year-old Dajuan Wilson went into a Crest grocery store in Oklahoma City to steal beer.

However, he was caught and tased by security officers in the store.

While officers were speaking with witnesses, a police report states that 36-year-old Lester Barry III “fell to the ground and appeared to be having a seizure.”

The report states that Barry had been involved in a fight while trying to apprehend Wilson.

Witnesses told investigators that Barry “may have been drive stunned with [the security guard’s] taser by [Wilson] during the apprehension,” the report states.

Officials say Barry was responsive, awake and breathing at first. However, he stopped breathing after a few minutes and officers began CPR.

Sadly, Barry was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

At this point, Oklahoma City police say they are waiting for the medical examiner’s report to determine Barry’s exact cause and manner of death.

Wilson was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one complaint of first-degree manslaughter.