NTSB report: Crop duster flew into guy wire before crashing in El Reno field

EL RENO, Okla. – The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report regarding a deadly plane crash in Canadian County.

On May 30, emergency crews rushed to Canadian County following a reported plane crash in a field.

“We were notified about 5:13 of a plane crash, location’s Memorial Road and Manning Road,” said Trooper Mat Conway, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Officials say a crop duster was spraying in the area when it hit a radio tower.

“Single, fixed-wing. It was a crop duster. They were spraying a weed killer. He was flying and making a turn and struck the guide-wire for the cell tower,” said Conway.

OHP says the pilot was the only person on board the Ayres S2R, formerly known as an Ag Commander, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members identified the pilot as Andy Deterding.

According to the preliminary report by the NTSB, the plane crashed into the ground after “flying into guy wires of a radio antenna.”

The report states that the impact started a fire, which destroyed the plane.