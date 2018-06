Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Get ready for major delays on one Oklahoma City road.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say W. Memorial Rd. will be under construction for five months.

The project will begin July 9 as crews overhaul the road between Penn and Portland in both directions.

ODOT says the multi-million dollar project will “extend the life” of Memorial Rd. and drivers should prepare for lane closures and delays over the next several months.