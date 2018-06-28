Officials identify woman killed in car accident near Crescent

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – Officials have identified a woman who was killed in a car accident near Crescent.

It happened along Highway 74 near County Road 75 Thursday just after 5:15 a.m.

Officials say 62-year-old Suzanne Jewell was driving southbound on Highway 74 when she collided with a vehicle going northbound.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Jewell was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say she had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital and later released.

Officials say both drivers were wearing their seat belts.