Officials: Oklahoma sees massive spike in opioid overdose deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials with the state’s bureau of narcotics are reporting a massive spike in overdose deaths linked to opioids.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the state of Oklahoma has seen an almost 300 percent increase in overdose deaths linked to opioids since 2003.

“Last year, we had almost 800 drug-related deaths that were autopsied and of those, almost 50 percent, 47.7 percent, of those involved at least one opioid,” said Mark Woodward with OBN. “Often times, it was painkillers. It could have been heroin or fentanyl.”

Woodward said in 2007, there were two reported cases of heroin overdose deaths in Oklahoma. In 2017, that figure rose to 59. He said two major factors include the accessibility to painkillers and the affordability.

“It’s relatively free when you’re talking about insurance paying for it after a car accident or surgery or stealing it out of a medicine cabinet, so it doesn’t cost you anything,” he said. “Most of us will probably never have cocaine, or meth, or heroin in our home but anyone of us can be in a car accident or surgery, and we’re going to have it in medicine cabinets or take it for legitimate reasons.”