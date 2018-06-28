× Officials reminding Oklahoma City residents of fireworks ban

OKLAHOMA CITY – City officials are reminding residents ahead of the 4th of July that it is illegal to buy, sell or use fireworks in Oklahoma City.

Sparklers, snakes, bottle rockets and all other popular fireworks are included in the ban.

The ban applies to all private and public property in Oklahoma City, including parks, lakes and areas along the Oklahoma River.

Violators of the city’s fireworks ordinances are subject to a fine of &177, confiscation of fireworks and a possible jail sentence.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department released locations of where you can watch public fireworks displays.

