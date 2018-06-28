Oklahoma City crews to begin collecting new recycling bins next week

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials in Oklahoma City are getting ready to roll out their new ‘single stream’ recycling process.
Crews will begin picking up those new green garbage cans filled with recyclables next week, but there are some things to keep in mind.
If your magazines or newspapers come in plastic bags, you need to remove those bags before putting the paper in your recycling bin.
Plastic bags are the top culprit for clogging up the new sorting machine.
You can now recycle cardboard, but not paper napkins, plates, cups or tissues.
Also, foam and plastic to-go containers are not allowed. Officials say you should not put in anything that has food or liquids on them.
Click here to find out when your recycling will be picked up.
City officials say pick-up for the recycling bins will be every other week.