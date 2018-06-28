Oklahoma City crews to begin collecting new recycling bins next week

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials in Oklahoma City are getting ready to roll out their new ‘single stream’ recycling process.

Crews will begin picking up those new green garbage cans filled with recyclables next week, but there are some things to keep in mind.

If your magazines or newspapers come in plastic bags, you need to remove those bags before putting the paper in your recycling bin.

Plastic bags are the top culprit for clogging up the new sorting machine.

Paper gets blown up and carried along a conveyor with multiple rotors. This is where those plastic bags can get caught up and shut down operations. Several grocery stores and big box stores accept plastic bags. #recycleokc #recyclerightokc pic.twitter.com/eNsuMIDPzs — City of OKC (@cityofokc) June 27, 2018

You can now recycle cardboard, but not paper napkins, plates, cups or tissues.

Also, foam and plastic to-go containers are not allowed. Officials say you should not put in anything that has food or liquids on them.

Workers hand sort recyclables to pull out any contaminants. This conveyor is for paper only. pic.twitter.com/jzqI08cIgc — City of OKC (@cityofokc) June 27, 2018

Click here to find out when your recycling will be picked up.

City officials say pick-up for the recycling bins will be every other week.