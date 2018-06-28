Oklahoma City police still searching for suspect who shot couple in drive-by shooting 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for help in finding a suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday outside of a home near S.E. 44th and Bryant.

Police say a couple was sitting inside of a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up and started shooting at them.

"Trying to face the reality that I almost died last night," Billy Law told News 4 after the shooting happened.

Law and his girlfriend had just got back from celebrating his birthday.

"We came back. We were sitting out there for about 20 minutes and, then, you know, cars drive by all the time. I didn't think anything of it," Law said. "Next thing you know, a car pulls up and started shooting at us in the car."

The bullets grazed Law's abdomen, and his girlfriend was shot in the face.

"She told me that she has a jaw fracture, and it taped her spine or something, but the doctor said she should be fine. She has movement and everything," Law said.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any information regarding the shooting.

There is no definitive suspect description at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online here.