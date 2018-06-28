Oklahoma City waitress accused of stealing customers’ card information in the past

OKLAHOMA CITY – We’re learning more details about a former Twin Peaks waitress who was arrested after allegedly skimming credit cards during her first day on the job.

Earlier this month, 34-year-old Rachael Elizabeth Tyler was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one felony count of unlawful use of a computer.

Police were called to the Twin Peaks restaurant, located in the 6400 block of S.W. 3rd St., after learning about an employee possibly stealing while on the job. The restaurant’s manager told officers that one of her employees had a card skimmer in her pocket.

When the manager checked surveillance footage, she could see Tyler “scanning customers’ bank cards on the skimmer,” according to a police report.

In the video, the manager said she saw Tyler scan four to five cards in a computer terminal to pay the customer’s bill and then swiped the card down toward her pocket before returning the card to the unsuspecting customer.

Now, News 4 has learned that Tyler has been accused of stealing customers' card information while she worked at Texas Roadhouse.

In 2015, Tyler was accused in Tulsa County of doing almost the exact same thing. Investigators say she was caught taking pictures of customers' cards on her cell phone. She is then accused of sending the photos to her boyfriend.

Authorities say the pair was later seen on surveillance video making fraudulent purchases with customers' information.